Signing close: Real Madrid take huge step towards sealing transfer as €40M fee agreed with Euro giants

Real Madrid look close to sealing a deal to bring in Lyon and France defender Ferland Mendy, after the Spanish giants agreed a fee with Lyon for the player.

Real are in need of new blood at left back given the below-par performances of Marcelo this season, and it seems like the club are very close to bringing in one of Europe’s most exciting defensive prospects this summer.

According to SoccerLink, Real have reached an agreement with Lyon for French ace Mendy, with the deal set to be worth around €40M plus other variables.

The report also states that Mendy has already agreed a deal with Real himself, something that makes this potential move look all but wrapped up.

Should Marcelo end up leaving Real this summer, the club would only really have Sergio Reguilon to choose from at left back, thus it makes sense for Los Blancos to be in the hunt for Mendy.

Mendy has been impressive for Lyon this year, with the 23-year-old bagging a total of three goals and three assists in all competitions for the French side, helping them reach the knockout stages of the Champions League, as well as securing a top three finish in Ligue 1.

Bringing in Mendy for just €40M would be great business from Real, as it would add another dimension to their somewhat stale defence.

It looks like this deal is just a matter of when, not if, should this report from SoccerLink be anything to go off…