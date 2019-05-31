Talks held: Man City keen to snap up £100m starlet to strengthen Pep Guardiola’s attack

Man City chief executive Ferran Soriano has reportedly held talks with Benfica officials in London with a potential deal for Joao Felix this summer said to be on the agenda.

Pep Guardiola’s men are coming off the back of a hugely successful campaign in which they completed a domestic treble as their quality and depth was second to none.

Despite that success, it appears as though they are still not content with the squad at Guardiola’s disposal, as speculation continues to link them with a swoop for Felix this summer.

According to The Sun, Man City held talks with Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira and agent Jorge Mendes this week with a deal for the creative starlet being touted as a possibility, while it’s specifically noted that he will cost around £100m to prise away from the Portuguese giants.

Felix is coming off the back of a hugely impressive campaign, with the 19-year-old bagging 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances at both senior and youth level.

In turn, there’s little doubt that he is a big talent for the future, and given his technical quality and creativity in the final third as well as his eye for goal, he would arguably be a perfect fit for City and Guardiola’s style of play.

Nevertheless, the Spanish tactician is in a fantastic position as given the strength and quality of his squad, he can afford to take his time and focus on important additions to fix key problems rather than spend big on multiple positions.

With Vincent Kompany moving on this summer, a replacement for the City stalwart will be needed, while veterans such as David Silva and Fernandinho aren’t getting any younger and will need to be replaced eventually too.

In turn, perhaps with Silva’s age and contract in mind, Felix could be signed now to learn from the star names at the Etihad, with a view of being a crucial long-term piece of the puzzle at Man City.