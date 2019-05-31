Tottenham team news: Pochettino remains coy on crucial decision vs Liverpool

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was giving nothing away as he was asked about Harry Kane ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Spurs have been without their talisman in recent weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered last month when facing Man City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

They coped well without him during that period as not only did they successfully secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, but they also made it to the final of the Champions League to face Liverpool in Madrid on Saturday night.

Despite that though, the 25-year-old has bagged 24 goals and six assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season, and there is no denying the difference that he is capable of making for Tottenham.

With that in mind, Pochettino has a huge decision to make as while the England international is set to be fit to feature, the big question is whether or not he’s given a starting berth.

As per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, Pochettino was giving nothing away on Friday, as he revealed that Tottenham will make their decision on the day of the game.

Ultimately, given Kane’s lack of football in recent weeks, he is bound to be lacking match sharpness and so it’s arguably a gamble to throw him straight back into the starting line-up.

That could leave Tottenham at a huge disadvantage in a game that they simply can’t afford to have one, and so Pochettino will have to make the best decision for the team.

Nevertheless, having Kane available is a major boost in itself, and so whether it is from the start or coming off the bench, the Argentine tactician will be delighted that he’s made it back in time to be in contention, but time will tell what he opts to go with up front.