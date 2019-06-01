Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has sparked rumours of a potential move to Barcelona after he was spotted in the Spanish city yesterday.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette was spotted enjoying a spot of dinner in Barcelona yesterday, the Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Catalan giants in the past, so his post-season holiday appears to have sent the rumour mill into override this morning.

Barcelona are understood to be in the market for a new forward, the Blaugrana ideally need to sign up a long-term replacement for former Liverpool star Luis Suarez in the near future.

Lacazette has been a bright spark for the Gunners this season, but the Frenchman failed to make a splash in Arsenal’s embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old has forged a great partnership with superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners need to do everything in their power to keep hold of Lacazette.

Unai Emery has no chance of returning Arsenal to their former glory without his prolific strike duo.