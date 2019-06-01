Catalan giants Barcelona have identified a possible signing to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of next season, the ace is likely to be available on a free transfer.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis, the Brazilian ace is out of contract this summer and will be available on a free transfer.

Luis’ second spell at Atletico seems to be up, the ace lost his place as Diego Simeone’s starting left-back until Lucas Hernandez was seriously injured, the reliable former Chelsea ace has proved his worth by demonstrating his reliability to the second-placed La Liga giants.

Atletico will be on the hunt for a new left-back considering the fact that Luis’ contract is coming to an end and that star Lucas Hernandez has already agreed a deal to sign for German giants Bayern Munich for a fee reported to be £68 by BBC Sport.

As per Marca’s report, Barcelona hope that the signing of Luis will give Ernesto Valverde a reliable backup to use in the place of star Jordi Alba. Luis has a wealth of top level experience, so signing the ace could be a sound move by the Blaugrana.

Luis’ contract situation could all be cleared up very soon, it’s understood that the ace would like to clarify his future plans before the Copa America stars on June 14.