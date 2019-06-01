Barcelona prioritise €120m superstar, but marquee reunion remains complicated

Barcelona have reportedly made Antoine Griezmann a priority this summer, although talk of a possible reunion with Neymar still seems a long way off.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Frenchman has confirmed that he will leave Atletico Madrid this summer, thus sparking plenty of speculation over his future.

According to Mundo Deportivo, with his release clause set to drop to €120m on July 1, Barcelona will make him a priority to bolster their attack in order to replace Philippe Coutinho in the starting line-up, while having additional quality and depth up front to alternate with Luis Suarez.

With that in mind, that seems like a sensible signing for the Catalan giants, as ultimately that has been a major issue for coach Ernesto Valverde this season, which in turn saw them end up with just the La Liga title to show for their efforts after disappointment in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

In turn, it remains to be seen if a deal is done, but as per the Daily Mail earlier this season, it has been suggested that Griezmann is keen on a move to the Nou Camp and so he could get his wish this summer after another impressive campaign with Atleti which saw him bag 21 goals and 10 assists in 48 outings.

However, it may not be so straight-forward for another possible marquee signing, as Mundo Deportivo also suggest that Neymar is eager for a second spell with the reigning La Liga champions.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian superstar though, such a deal would be complicated for several reasons as per the report, mainly due to his likely price-tag, the fact that Paris Saint-Germain will surely have no interest to sell as well as the fact that Barcelona would have to perhaps sell Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to fund the move.

As a result, it would seem as though it’s a safer bet to potentially see Griezmann arrive at Barcelona this summer, but a return for Neymar looks like it may not come to fruition any time soon.