Chelsea to bank €10m from sale of talented youngster

Chelsea are continuing to make an impressive profit on their academy graduates, this talented ace is on the verge of completing a €10m move to Torino.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio via Calciomercato, Serie A side Torino will exercise the €10m option to make Ola Aina’s loan from Chelsea permanent.

The 22-year-old was an important first-team player for Walter Mazzarri’s side last season, the Nigeria international made 30 Serie A appearances and the ace starred in a wing-back role for the Italian side who finished seventh.

Aina has come on leaps and bounds in the past two years, the ace was on loan at Championship side Hull City in the 2017/18 season but made the step up to Italy’s top-flight last term, Aina’s game is very well-rounded and the ace has managed to perform impressively abroad while out on loan, which can be a challenge for some youngsters coming from the Premier League.

Aina has seven caps under his belt for Nigeria and following an impressive season the ace could have the chance to feature for the ‘Super Eagles’ in this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.