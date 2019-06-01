Classy Rafa Benitez sends message to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp after Champions League success

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez sent a classy message to the Reds and Jurgen Klopp to congratulate them on their Champions League win.

The Merseyside giants secured a 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday night as they lifted their sixth European Cup.

Benitez knows all about what it takes to enjoy such success in Europe with Liverpool, having guided them to glory in Istanbul in 2005 against AC Milan.

Having built such a close relationship and affinity with the Liverpool fans during his time at the club, he was on hand to congratulate them on Twitter as seen in his tweet below, while he also gave a quick nod to Klopp too with the German tactician joining the club of European Cup winning coaches at Anfield.

It was another historic night for Liverpool who now sit behind just Real Madrid and AC Milan in terms of the clubs with the most European Cup wins, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi sealing the victory against Spurs at the Wanda Metropolitano.

After suffering such heartbreak in Kiev last year in losing to Real Madrid in the final, they showed incredible heart, hunger and desire to fight all the way back and put that particular wrong right this time round, as Klopp ended his bitterly disappointing run of failures in major finals.

He’ll hope that’s just the start of a trophy-laden run at Anfield, but for now Benitez, the German tactician himself and everyone connected with Liverpool will certainly be enjoying the moment and their latest success in Europe.