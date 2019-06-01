Confirmed Tottenham vs Liverpool XIs: Key injury boosts for Klopp and Pochettino for showdown

Tottenham face Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday night, and both sides have been given huge boosts on the injury front.

The two Premier League giants meet in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, both hoping to end the season in style by winning the Champions League.

Both staged sensational comebacks in the last round, with Liverpool seeing off Barcelona while Tottenham eventually got the better of Ajax.

In turn, it sets up a mouth-watering clash in the Spanish capital between Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, as it should be an entertaining encounter given both sides have played attacking football all season.

Both coaches have received huge injury boosts as confirmed in the tweets below, with Harry Kane and Roberto Firmino being passed fit to make the starting line-up.

The two strikers have both been struggling with injuries in recent weeks, forcing them to miss the final few games of the Premier League campaign.

However, having had time to recover and prove their fitness, they’ve been handed a return to the fold, and both will be desperate to prove that it was the right decision from their respective boss.

It could be seen as a gamble though, as given their lack of football in recent weeks, they may not be as sharp as usual and that could backfire and put their respective side at a disadvantage.

Time will tell who prevails, but with both sides close to full strength, it promises to result in a thrilling showdown with fans on both sides delighted to welcome key figures back to action just in time for the season finale.