Man Utd contact agent of €60m-rated target eyed as replacement for influential figure

Man Utd have reportedly contacted agent Mino Raiola as they explore the possibility of prising Gianluigi Donnarumma away from AC Milan.

The 20-year-old has been a pivotal figure for the Italian giants for years despite his age, making 164 appearances for the club while establishing himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe.

However, having failed to secure a return to the Champions League for next season, there are unsurprisingly question marks hanging over Milan and their ability to keep all their star players at San Siro beyond this summer.

According to Goal.com, Man Utd have made contact with Raiola to open up a dialogue over the signing of Donnarumma, with a €60m price-tag touted as being the fee that will be needed to convince Milan to sell their prized asset.

Further, it’s suggested that the Red Devils are looking at the Italian international due to the fact that there are lingering doubts over David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford, and it has to be said that Donnarumma could certainly be a quality replacement if a deal can be agreed.

In those 164 appearances for Milan, the youngster has conceded 166 goals while keeping 59 clean sheets, making countless important saves to keep them in games and in fact win many too.

Nevertheless, there have also been more negative moments and mistakes, but given his age and growing maturity, he’ll hope to stamp those out of his game moving forward.

There still appears to be several pieces that need to fall into place in this particular scenario though, with De Gea’s potential exit being the first step. Provided that happens, then based on the report above, Man Utd could be looking at Donnarumma as a top candidate to replace the Spaniard.