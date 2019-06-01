Man Utd look to hijack Arsenal move for €20m+ transfer target eyed by Unai Emery

It’s been reported that Man Utd are keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

The 27-year-old struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the Ligue 1 champions this past season, making 31 appearances across all competitions while contributing five goals and seven assists.

SEE MORE: Man Utd eye swoop for classy ace to address key problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Coupled with his experience for Belgium having earned 36 caps, Meunier is an established talent for club and country and will arguably have a great chance of securing a more prominent role elsewhere if he chose to move on this summer.

According to Paris United, as re-reported by The Mirror, it has been suggested that while Unai Emery has made ‘direct contact’ with the Belgian international, Man Utd could attempt to hijack their move for him with a valuation of between €20m-30m being touted.

With Hector Bellerin’s injury woes and the exit of stalwart Antonio Valencia in mind, it’s easy to see why both Arsenal and Man Utd would be keen on a raid on PSG for Meunier this summer, but time will tell if they are willing to meet his reported price-tag.

With neither club being able to offer Champions League football next season, it’s arguably going to be quite an equal transfer scrap, but it’s the Emery factor which could sway Meunier given that the pair worked together previously in the French capital.

One thing that is certain is that both Arsenal and Man Utd need defensive reinforcements this summer, having conceded 51 and 54 goals respectively in 38 league games last season, giving them the two worst defensive records of the top nine sides.

While Meunier could help solve that issue on the right side of the backline at least, he has proven time and time again that he also capable of offering a threat going forward too, and that is something that could appeal to both Emery and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to offer balance to their teams.