Real Madrid are hoping to reach an advanced stage of negotiations with Chelsea for the transfer of superstar Eden Hazard, the deal looks set to be worth more than £100m.

According to the MailOnline, Spanish giants Real Madrid are set to hold face-to-face talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Eden Hazard.

Los Blancos’ representatives will meet with Chelsea’s transfer chief Marina Granovskaia in a bid to seal a deal for the Belgian superstar. Sportsmail understand that the La Liga side have already made three informal offers for Hazard’s services.

Madrid hoped to announce the signing of the 28-year-old on Monday, according to AS, but with no breakthroughs in negotiations it looks as though the Bernabeu outfit will have to wait to officially announce the transfer until June 11, after Belgium’s clash against Scotland.

Hazard will become one of the highest-paid players in the world should he link up with Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital, according to The Sun, the attacker will sign a deal wit Madrid worth a whopping £400,000-a-week.