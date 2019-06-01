It has been confirmed that former Arsenal forward Jose Antonio Reyes has tragically died after a car accident and the tributes have since poured in from around the football world.

The Spaniard was aged just 35 as news of his passing circulated on Saturday, as noted by BBC Sport, with Sevilla announcing the terrible news on Twitter.

Since then, tributes have arrived from various clubs, former teammates, players and fans around the world, while the tweets below show that many Arsenal fans were left devastated by the news.

Reyes enjoyed spells at Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Espanyol and Cordoba before a brief stint in China, as he bagged 95 goals in 646 appearances in his career, winning countless trophies along the way.

That included three Europa League titles with Sevilla, as well as a Premier League title and FA Cup with Arsenal as he established himself as one of the heroes of the ‘Invincibles’ squad.

He added a La Liga title to his collection at Real Madrid along with two more Europa League trophies with Atletico Madrid as he enjoyed a glittering a trophy-laden career at the top level.

In turn, it’s no surprise that tributes have poured in from former clubs and fans as he made a significant impact on them all, and our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at what is undoubtedly a difficult time for all concerned.

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain. Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019 Rest in peace, Jose ?? pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

RIP Jose Antonio Reyes. Thank you for the brilliant memories and may God comfort your family and friends at this time ???? pic.twitter.com/YmwBOJ9hs6 — ? DaddyMo ? (@therealdaddymo1) June 1, 2019

Thanks for the late goals which helped us remain Invincible. RIP Legend! ?? — Rashmit Poonja (@RashGooner49) June 1, 2019

Rip legend?? — Zach Joannou (@Zach_Joannou) June 1, 2019

SAD! RIP Legend. Forever in our hearts — TREVOR™ (@trevorprosper) June 1, 2019

RIP Will never forget the goal vs Chelsea ? — Broke FC (@BoomSakaLaca) June 1, 2019