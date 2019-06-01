Tottenham make €70m offer for classy midfield ace, Real Madrid misfit also on radar

Tottenham will be fully focused on the Champions League final, but reports claim that they’re also lining up possible summer transfers too.

Mauricio Pochettino has led Spurs to another impressive showing this season, securing a top-four finish in the Premier League while appearing in the season finale to try and finally land a major trophy.

In order to kick on and continue to compete at the highest level now that their new stadium is complete, reports have linked them with significant reinforcements this summer.

According to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, not only have Tottenham made a €70m offer for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, but they’re also eyeing a swoop for Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos.

Lo Celso, 23, would undoubtedly be a quality addition as he impressed for Betis this past season, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in 46 appearances.

In turn, to add further quality and depth in that department to offer more creativity and attacking class, he would be a top signing for Pochettino.

As for Ceballos, he has had a frustrating time at Real Madrid having been limited to 34 appearances this past year, with most of those coming as a substitute in a bit-part role.

With that in mind, a move away this summer would surely be the most sensible solution for all concerned, and so it remains to be seen if Tottenham benefit from that situation.

Nevertheless, transfer moves will undoubtedly wait until next week for Spurs, as their priority this weekend is securing the Champions League trophy in Madrid as they face Liverpool in what should be a thrilling encounter between the two Premier League sides.