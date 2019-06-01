Video: Incredible scenes as LFC fans in Liverpool celebrate Divock Origi’s goal

Divock Origi’s late second goal for Liverpool helped secure a Champions League final win for the Reds, and unsurprisingly, it went down very well back on Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah had given the Reds the lead against Tottenham in Madrid in the opening two minutes, scoring from the penalty spot to give them a dream start.

However, it was a scrappy game with neither side playing at their best, but that won’t matter too much to Liverpool as Origi’s goal in the latter stages secured a sixth European Cup for the club.

As seen in the video below, thousands of fans packed into the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool to watch the game, and as Origi’s clinical strike hit the back of the net, it sparked wild scenes of celebrations as it effectively killed the game.

Whether it was those who travelled to the Spanish capital or those who stayed home and watched it from afar, there is no doubt that the Liverpool fans always show great passion and commitment to their club and they’ll certainly be celebrating long into the night on Saturday after yet another triumph in Europe.