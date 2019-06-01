Ajax starlet Dillon Hoogewerf has seemingly confirmed that he’s joined Man Utd with his latest Instagram post of him posing in a Red Devils kit.

As noted by The Sun last week, it had been heavily speculated that United had secured a deal for the 16-year-old to take him to Old Trafford.

It comes off the back of an impressive season in which he bagged 10 goals and six assists in 26 appearances at youth level for Ajax, and so he undoubtedly appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

As seen in his social media post below, he has now posted a video of himself posing in a Man Utd kit, thus suggesting that he has completed a move to join the Premier League giants and will continue his development under the watchful eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff.

Naturally, he’s not expected to jump straight into the senior squad, but on the basis of the video below, it seems as though Man Utd have got their hands on a top talent for the future and one that could excite their fans moving forward as they track his progress.

However, there will of course be a wait for confirmation from the club, as although it appears as though Hoogewerf has let the cat out of the bag early, it won’t be official until United make an announcement of some sort.