Zidane prioritises raid on Man Utd for marquee signing, €40m Real Madrid misfit set for exit

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eyeing Man Utd’s Paul Pogba as a priority this summer, but it remains to be seen if Real Madrid can prise him away from Old Trafford.

Los Blancos are coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing season in which they finished 19 points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona, while they were also left empty-handed after setbacks in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

In order to compete for major honours next season onwards, Zidane has been heavily tipped to oversee significant changes to the squad this summer, and it could involve Pogba moving to the Spanish capital.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Marca, Zidane is still keen to prioritise the World Cup winner this summer, and is said to have placed him at the top of his transfer shortlist.

The 26-year-old had another erratic campaign this past year in terms of his form, bagging 16 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances, but inconsistency continues to be a problem for him whether it was Jose Mourinho or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm.

Nevertheless, given that the current Man Utd boss has already lost Ander Herrera this summer, the last thing he needs is to be further weakened in midfield by Pogba leaving, while the Frenchman is ultimately the most talented and biggest name in the squad, and so the Red Devils can surely ill-afford to lose him.

With that in mind, time will tell if Real Madrid can land his signature this summer, but it appears as though they are making space in the squad and trying to raise funds through player sales as Calciomercato report that James Rodriguez is being linked with a move to Napoli, and has a €40m asking price.

Having been shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich, the Colombian international is arguably surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu moving forward, and so pocketing a significant transfer fee from his exit could arm Real Madrid and Zidane with more spending power to land his preferred targets ahead of next season.