Manchester United are reportedly very close to beating Arsenal to the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier.

The Belgium international fell down the pecking order at PSG last season and a move away now makes sense for a fine player who could improve a number of top clubs.

According to DH Net, Meunier can leave for around £22million this summer and would personally prefer a move to Man Utd despite interest from Arsenal.

The Belgian source claims the 27-year-old was a Red Devils fan as a kid, which seems to have influenced his decision.

United fans will certainly be delighted with this, as Meunier could be a significant upgrade on Ashley Young at right-back, with promising youngster Diogo Dalot perhaps not yet ready to be first choice.

And MUFC supporters would surely also relish having more fans of the club in the team, as it’s perhaps less likely someone like Meunier will play without passion like some of their current players have sometimes seemed to.

This is bad news for Arsenal, however, who could do with replacing the departing Stephan Lichtsteiner and having more options beyond Hector Bellerin after his lengthy injury in 2018/19.