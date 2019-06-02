AC Milan transfer news: Six out, key trio to clarify future while duo eyed as Giampaolo signings

AC Milan face a key summer as after missing out on Champions League football, changes are expected to the squad ahead of next season.

The Rossoneri agonisingly missed out on a top four finish in Serie A on the last day of the season, and they saw both sporting director Leonardo and coach Gennaro Gattuso leave just 48 hours later.

Paolo Maldini and Marco Giampaolo have been heavily linked with filling those posts in the coming days, as per Calciomercato, and once those appointments are confirmed, it’s likely that the focus will switch to the transfer market.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, six players aren’t expected to return next season with Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan spell expiring while Milan aren’t now likely to exercise his option-to-buy clause.

Further, Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri, Andrea Bertolacci, Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata will all see their respective contracts expire, and so it’s suggested that none of them will see their deals renewed.

In turn, that will leave voids to fill and quality depth needed in the squad, and as per Calciomercato, via Sportitalia, it’s suggested that should Giampaolo get the job, he will try to bring Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen with him from Sampdoria.

Both individuals played key roles for Samp last season, making over 60 appearances between them as they were crucial in midfield and defence respectively. Giampaolo will know exactly what they can offer, and should he get the job, they could follow him as they both seemingly fit the mould of Milan’s strategy moving forward in terms of signing players in their early to mid 20s with an upside.

Naturally though, the first thing that must happen in this instance is to see Giampaolo get the job.

Elsewhere, MilanNews.it, via Gazzetta, note that should Maldini be confirmed as technical director early next week, one of his priorities will be to clarify the futures of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli and Suso.

Given their importance to the team, Milan fans will surely hope that all three stay, especially the Italian duo who have continued to be fundamental at the back.

However, Goal Italy have reported on ongoing speculation linking Donnarumma with Man Utd, and so with the lack of Champions League football next season, there will be a fear that sacrifices might have to be made to bring in funds and cut the wage bill.

Time will tell if that is needed, but it promises to be a busy summer at Casa Milan with this coming week providing plenty of answers.