Jamie Carragher hilariously taunts Gary Neville following Liverpool’s Champions League triumph

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher enjoyed himself last night as he saw his beloved old club win their sixth Champions League title.

The Reds beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi, completing a superb season that also saw them finish on 97 points in the Premier League, albeit in second place.

Tweeting after the game, Carragher took a moment to remind former Manchester United defender and co-pundit Gary Neville of a rather silly suggestion he made earlier in the season.

As you can see in the screen grab in Carragher’s tweet below, Neville urged Liverpool to essentially give up on the Champions League in order to focus on achieving Premier League glory.

This came after a 0-0 draw at home to Bayern Munich, before Liverpool produced a much better display in the second leg to win 3-1 at the Allianz Arena.

LFC will certainly be glad they didn’t follow Neville’s advice, which could in theory have seen them still finish 2nd to this near-unstoppable Man City side, whilst missing out on the glory of another Champions League title.