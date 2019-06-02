Menu

(Photo) “What a fool” – Premier League star under fire for wearing Liverpool shirt and cheering Reds on in Champions League final

Liverpool apparently have a new big-name fan in the form of Southampton striker Charlie Austin.

The Saints have sold a number of their best players to Liverpool in recent times, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana all current Reds stars who were once on the books at the St Mary’s Stadium.

MORE: Andrea Pirlo says Liverpool star deserved a ‘kicking’ for performance vs Tottenham in bizarre dig

It seems Austin might fancy himself as the next one to make that move, though we’re not sure that’s particularly likely.

Needless to say, the 29-year-old’s very open Liverpool support, including donning an LFC shirt with Roberto Firmino’s name on the back, has not gone down too well…

