Chelsea could sell exciting youngster for €25m this summer

Chelsea have set the asking price for arguably their most talented young player, the ace was phenomenal for his loan club last season and the Blues could cash in.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are willing to allow Tammy Abraham to return to newly-promoted Aston Villa next season – but only in a permanent deal. As per the Mirror’s report and a report from The Telegraph earlier this month, the fee that the Villains would be expected to pay for the ace would be £25m.

Considering how prolific Abraham was for the Villa Park outfit last season, you’d think that Chelsea would be raring to give the youngster a run in the Premier League next season.

Given that superstar Gonzalo Higuain has failed to live up to expectations during his loan spell with Chelsea, and the fact that the Blues are facing a two-window transfer ban – next season would be the perfect time to give Abraham the chance as a first-team regular for the Blues.