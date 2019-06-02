Talks held: Unsettled Chelsea star in negotiations to follow Eden Hazard in sealing La Liga transfer

Chelsea could reportedly lose another senior member of their first-team in this summer’s transfer window as Marcos Alonso is linked with Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish left-back is said to be keen on a new challenge after becoming less of a regular for Chelsea this season, and the two clubs have already held discussions over a deal, according to Don Balon.

Alonso shone when he first joined Chelsea under Antonio Conte, playing a key role in that 2016/17 Premier League title-winning side after being used as a wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation.

However, it’s fair to say the 28-year-old looks rather less at home in this current Chelsea set-up under Maurizio Sarri.

Playing as a more traditional left-back, Alonso has struggled to replicate his initial strong performances and Emerson Palmieri has seen increasing playing time as the season’s gone on, including playing 90 minutes in the Europa League final win over Arsenal.

Atletico could do with signing some full-backs this summer and Don Balon suggest it could be Alonso.

If he does leave Stamford Bridge, it will be another major departure from west London to the Spanish capital as the Telegraph continue to be among the numerous sources linking Eden Hazard with Real Madrid.

While losing Hazard is unquestionably the bigger blow, Alonso moving on as well doesn’t seem ideal, especially as the Blues may face a transfer ban this summer.