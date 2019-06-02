Club ready £124m Cristiano Ronaldo transfer bid as Juventus star snubs Manchester United return

Juventus could reportedly lose Cristiano Ronaldo after just one season at the club – but he won’t be returning to Manchester United.

According to a sensational report from Diario Gol, Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes with a big-money contract offer.

The report also claims PSG have indicated they’d be prepared to pay Juventus as much as £124million for the Portugal international.

That seems crazy money for a 34-year-old, but Ronaldo has had another fine season, scoring 28 goals in all competitions and winning Serie A with Juve.

It remains to be seen if the former Real Madrid man will now accept an offer to move to Ligue 1, but that lower level might suit him well in his advancing years.

Diario Gol claim that, perhaps unsurprisingly, Ronaldo was also approached by his old club Man Utd, though he was not keen on a move to Old Trafford at the moment due to them not being in the Champions League next season.

Having missed out on the latest Ballon d’Or and perhaps looking like facing an uphill battle to win the next one, it’s surely vital for Ronaldo to be playing at the highest level next season rather than the Europa League with the Red Devils.