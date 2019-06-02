Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he said to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Pep rang Klopp to congratulate him on his impressive achievement.

According to Goal, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shortly after he lifted his first trophy as Reds boss after beating Tottenham in the Champions League final yesterday evening.

Liverpool have been fantastic this season and the Reds are deservedly coming out of this campaign with a piece of silverware, Klopp’s side just fell short to Guardiola’s City in their battle to win the Premier League, however, the Merseyside outfit have been sensational in Europe.

Yesterday’s victory saw Liverpool clinch their sixth Champions League trophy, AC Milan and Real Madrid are the only teams with more European triumphs than the Anfield outfit.

Here’s what Klopp had to say about the pair’s conversation, according to Goal:

“A second ago I spoke to Pep Guardiola on the phone. Our head physio [Lee Nobes] worked for Manchester City at the start of the year but he wanted to win the Champions League… no, it’s a joke,”

“We promised each other that we will kick each other’s butts again next season. We will go for everything and see what we get.” It will be interesting to see if Liverpool and City can maintain their impressive performance levels next season, it would be amazing to see the two giants go head-to-head for the title once again. This season’s exciting title race went right down to the wire and provided fans with a double dose of all the thrills and spills they’d usually expect with Premier League football.