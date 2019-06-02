(Photos) Champions League final streaker Kinsey Wolanski gains over a million Instagram followers after stunt during Liverpool-Tottenham

As you may have noticed, last night’s Champions League final was briefly interrupted by a female streaker on the pitch in Madrid.

In around the 20th minute, a lady named Kinsey Wolanski entered the field wearing not a great deal – and it’s served her well on social media.

According to the Sun, the model had only 260,000 Instagram followers before last night’s game between Liverpool and Tottenham, but is now on 1.5 million on the photo-sharing social media site.

Fair play to her, this was a great marketing stunt – and if you wish to become one of the latest to follow her on Instagram, we can assure you there are plenty of good pics on there!