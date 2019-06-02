Liverpool star Roberto Firmino did not have the best game of his life for the Reds in their Champions League final win over Tottenham.

The Brazil international has been out injured lately, and was upstaged by Divock Origi, who replaced him from the bench and scored the killer second goal against Spurs.

Love that Bobby has dyed his hair red overnight. ?? pic.twitter.com/OosUENwKBD — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) June 2, 2019

Still, there’s no doubt Firmino is hugely popular with LFC fans – and little stunts like this show precisely why.

Somehow, the forward’s hair has gone red overnight, with fans absolutely loving the fact that he so quickly gave himself a new look in response to the club’s latest European triumph…

