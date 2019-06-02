“Build him a statue” – These Liverpool fans call for ultimate tribute to surprise Reds hero

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has been one of the surprise stars of this season with his hugely important goals in the Champions League.

Despite not being a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side for most of the campaign, Origi has written his name into Liverpool folklore with some memorable strikes.

The Belgium international managed just seven goals in 20 games in all competitions this season, but scored with all three of his shots in the Champions League.

Filling in for the injured Roberto Firmino in the semi-final thriller against Barcelona, Origi scored twice to help LFC to a shock 4-0 win after they lost the first leg 3-0 at the Nou Camp.

And then, coming off the bench in the final in Madrid, the 24-year-old was at it again with a clinical finish late on to wrap up a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Unsurprisingly, loads of Reds fans now want a statue for Origi for his heroics in this competition.

We’re not sure how likely that actually is, but what an impact this guy has had on this team in this remarkable season!

GIVE DIVOCK ORIGI A 500 YEAR CONTRACT AND A STATUE SLAP BANG IN THE CENTRE CIRCLE OF ANFIELD!!! ? — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) June 1, 2019

Inspiring ?? Loaned out, no appearance until November, and has now scored key goals against Everton, Newcastle, 2 against Barca and a Champions League final. Forget a lifetime contract, build him a statue.

