Video: Liverpool star Oxlade-Chamberlain gets back in Arsenal good-books with special message after Champions League final win

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave a special shout out to his old club Arsenal after beating Tottenham in the Champions League final.

The England international has been a quality signing for the Reds, though injury meant he missed much of this campaign and he was only an unused substitute for the game against Spurs.

Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain speaking to his former Arsenal team-mate Per Mertesacker after winning the Champions League with Liverpool last night. [@AFCAMDEN via DAZN] #afc pic.twitter.com/NeGEvbbENt — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 2, 2019

Still, the Ox spoke with old team-mate Per Mertesacker after the game and admitted he had a special motivation for the win in Madrid due to his Arsenal connections.

The 25-year-old spent six years at the Emirates Stadium so knows how much Arsenal fans would have hated to see north London rivals Tottenham win the Champions League before them.

