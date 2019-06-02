Video: Virgil van Dijk’s priceless reaction to Divock Origi goal to make it Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

Liverpool are European champions once again after beating Tottenham 2-0 in last night’s Champions League final in Madrid.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi did the job for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and clearly that second strike in particular was a big relief for Virgil van Dijk.

Look at Van Dijk pic.twitter.com/EM3NquSm7k — Harry (@HS_10Ftbol) June 1, 2019

Watch the video clip above, with Van Dijk simply falling to the floor after Origi’s sweet left-footed effort found the bottom corner and wrapped up European Cup number six.

Not only is the Dutchman the best centre-back in the world, you can see how much he cares – and that desire will surely only help the club win even more silverware in years to come.