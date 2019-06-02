(Photo) “What a pic” – Liverpool star shares brilliant image of himself with the Champions League trophy

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has shared a brilliant photo of himself on Instagram putting his feet up on the Champions League trophy.

The England international can afford to feel a bit smug after finally getting his hands on a major trophy as captain of the Reds after long being written off by many as not good enough for this level.

Henderson is no Steven Gerrard, that’s for sure, but he also deserves huge credit for his role in the team’s success and his never-say-die attitude that has helped inspire his team-mates to a great season.

Unsurprisingly, loads of people commenting on the picture loved it, with Leicester City star James Maddison saying ‘what a pic’ with a laughing emoji.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were also among others to like the picture, while many fans left comments like ‘captain fantastic’ and similar.