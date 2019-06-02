Real Madrid consider £44m Liverpool transfer raid after Champions League final win

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson after his superb season that ended in Champions League glory.

The Scotland international has been a key figure for this hugely successful Reds side, showing immense ability to be both solid defensively and bomb down the other end of the pitch to contribute in attack.

There’s no doubt Robertson is now up there with the finest full-backs in the world and could be a great fit at a club like Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, Real president Florentino Perez is interested in the former Hull City man as a replacement for Marcelo, and would not be against paying around £44million for his signature as that represents pretty good value for money.

To be honest, after the season he’s had we would be surprised if LFC let him go for that cheap, though it may become harder and harder for them to fight back the interest from Europe’s elite.

That said, Liverpool will now quite rightly feel they’re up there with Europe’s elite and may be a more tempting place to play your football now than even giants like Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were so close to winning the Premier League title as well this season and that’s surely all that’s missing now – even if getting ahead of Manchester City any time soon will be an almighty challenge.