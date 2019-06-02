Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with a star who looks set to be at the centre of a transfer battle this summer, the ace is attracting interest from Europe’s elite.

The Red Devils are holding talks with the representatives of wantaway Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, the 24-year-old looks set to leave the Parisians on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

This is according to French news outlet Telefoot:

L’entourage d’Adrien Rabiot poursuit les discussions avec plusieurs clubs, dont Manchester United et Everton.

Aucun accord pour le moment.

Le joueur (désormais libre) a toujours apprécié l’Angleterre. @telefoot_TF1 — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) June 2, 2019

Rabiot will undoubtedly be one of the most courted stars of this summer’s transfer window, the prospect of being able to sign the ace on a free transfer is just too appealing to some of Europe’s top clubs.

A move to the Premier League is looking increasingly likely for the Frenchman, United and Everton have opened talks with the star’s representatives today and according to a report earlier this month from The Sun, Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are also keen on signing Rabiot.

Rabiot has a wealth of experience for his age, the midfielder has been part of PSG’s dominance in Ligue 1 and the ace has also turned in some quality displays in the Champions League for the French giants over the years.

United are certainly serious signing the midfielder, according to Le 10 Sport in France, the Red Devils have offered Rabiot a lucrative salary of €10m (£8.86m) as well as a mammoth signing bonus of €5m.

United won’t have to worry about competing with Rabiot’s long-term admirers Barcelona anymore it seems as well, it was revealed today that the Catalan giants withdrew their pre-contract offer to sign the star after becoming angered with the actions of his management:

Re | Rabiot: Management of his future in the last 6 months a veritable disaster. Played around with Barça contract offers so much they withdrew post-Frenkie de Jong & rejected Tottenham pre-contract proposal in January at the same time. Now he’s waiting on UCL-level offers. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 2, 2019

Rabiot would be a quality signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after enduring a tough season in Paris the ace should be desperate for a new start and a move to United could be perfect for Rabiot, the midfielder could settle in quickly at Old Trafford as he’d be surrounding by international teammates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.