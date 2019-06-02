Neymar’s father and management respond to accusations PSG star raped woman in Paris hotel

Neymar has reportedly been accused of raping a woman in a Paris hotel last month as the PSG forward’s father and management hit out at the allegations.

The Brazil international is one of the biggest names in world football and may now have serious questions to answer, according to a report from the Guardian.

They claim a document in Neymar’s native Brazil states the alleged incident took place on 15 May at 8:20pm in an upmarket hotel in the French capital.

However, Neymar’s team insist this is all a stitch-up and the player’s father says they are ready to supply evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages between the 27-year-old and the woman in question to prove this.

The woman is said to have told police in Brazil that she and Neymar “touched each other, but Neymar became aggressive and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim’s will”.

She is also said to have returned to Brazil instead of filing the complaint in France due to being shaken by the alleged incident.

The document also says the woman will now go through medical examinations as part of the investigation.

Neymar will no doubt hope this can be resolved soon as this risks being a major stain on his reputation after a successful career that has seen him become one of the most popular and marketable footballers on the planet.

This story follows allegations against another footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, with the BBC among the outlets to cover various claims made against him in the last few months.