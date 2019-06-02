Menu

‘That’s a joke’ and ‘where is he’ – These fans react to UEFA’s Champions League Squad of the Season

These fans have been left surprised by UEFA’s Champions League Squad of the Season, it’s fair to say the inclusion of some players is questionable.

UEFA’s Squad of the Season included most of the stars that have made a splash in the Champions League this season, however some fans weren’t pleased with some inclusions and they pointed out some notable omissions on social media after the squad’s reveal.

The squad appears to be quite balanced, the majority of the squad is understandably from teams that made it to the semi-finals stages and beyond, although there are some surprise inclusions of players such as Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko and Lyon ace Tanguy Ndombele.

There’s no disputing that De Bruyne is a world class midfielder but the Belgian ace made only four appearances in the competition this season, whilst his performance against Tottenham in the second-leg of his side’s quarter-final was outstanding – it’s hard to see the playmaker in the squad ahead of someone like Fabinho or Heung-Min Son.

Liverpool hero Divock Origi probably should have been included in the squad, whilst he featured only a couple of times, his performances were literally pivotal in the Reds lifting the trophy.

Check out the squad below:

Here’s some reaction to the squad, some fans pointed out some notable omissions and oversights from UEFA’s technical observers:

This season’s tournament has been one of the most exciting in years, Liverpool’s and Tottenham’s comebacks in the Champions League semi-finals stages will live long in the memory of fans. This year’s Champions League has had it all.

Hopefully’s next year’s competition can be just as dramatic.

