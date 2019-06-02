These fans have been left surprised by UEFA’s Champions League Squad of the Season, it’s fair to say the inclusion of some players is questionable.

UEFA’s Squad of the Season included most of the stars that have made a splash in the Champions League this season, however some fans weren’t pleased with some inclusions and they pointed out some notable omissions on social media after the squad’s reveal.

The squad appears to be quite balanced, the majority of the squad is understandably from teams that made it to the semi-finals stages and beyond, although there are some surprise inclusions of players such as Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko and Lyon ace Tanguy Ndombele.

There’s no disputing that De Bruyne is a world class midfielder but the Belgian ace made only four appearances in the competition this season, whilst his performance against Tottenham in the second-leg of his side’s quarter-final was outstanding – it’s hard to see the playmaker in the squad ahead of someone like Fabinho or Heung-Min Son.

Liverpool hero Divock Origi probably should have been included in the squad, whilst he featured only a couple of times, his performances were literally pivotal in the Reds lifting the trophy.

Check out the squad below:

? #UCL Squad of the Season 2018/19 ? UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their 20-man squad from this season's UEFA Champions League… ? pic.twitter.com/OTCmSlp8KF — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) June 2, 2019

Here’s some reaction to the squad, some fans pointed out some notable omissions and oversights from UEFA’s technical observers:

Where is Salah, Son , and fabinho?!! — Mohamed Hisham (@mohamedwhosak) June 2, 2019

De bryune? That’s a joke surely. Origi should be in there somewhere, scored the winner in the final and put them through to the final — Joe (@Joe_2905) June 2, 2019

What’s debruyne who was injured for almost the whole season doing there??? — Special One (@arughaemma) June 2, 2019

It doesn’t matter how many minutes Origi played, the impact he had is absolutely massive. Scoring in semis and the final. He was one of the main reasons Liverpool made it to the final. — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 2, 2019

Salah 5goals 2 assists not here? — Grey wind (@GeraldOlor1) June 2, 2019

Where is Salah ! — John (@JagmAdeseny) June 2, 2019

Wtf No Salah?!! Ridiculous!!! — Devaraj7 (@D3v4raj) June 2, 2019

De Bruyne? He is world class but he only played 4 cl games this season. — Rom Chorin (@The_Fifa_Bros) June 2, 2019

Fabinho, Son, Salah??????????? — Ananda Assis (@srta_ananda) June 2, 2019

am a City fan but for me, De Bruyne is not fit in this. I mean, he’s injured for most of the season. so I’m wondering why he is even here ? Salah deserves the spotlight — Ayam ? (@AbaeyKechiwa) June 2, 2019

This season’s tournament has been one of the most exciting in years, Liverpool’s and Tottenham’s comebacks in the Champions League semi-finals stages will live long in the memory of fans. This year’s Champions League has had it all.

Hopefully’s next year’s competition can be just as dramatic.