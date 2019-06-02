Menu

Video: Virgil van Dijk praised for this “huge moment” in Liverpool win over Tottenham

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk must be a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or after playing a starring role in this superb season at Anfield.

The Netherlands international produced another superb defensive display for the Reds last night as they beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid.

The moment in the video above may have been a particular highlight, with Van Dijk showing great composure to stick with Son Heung-min as he bore down on the LFC goal.

Watch as Van Dijk, cool as you like, times his challenge to perfection to help Liverpool preserve what was at that point only a 1-0 lead.

It’s little moments like this that make him the best centre-back on the planet, and undoubtedly one of the best players in the world.

Here’s some more reaction to Van Dijk’s great tackle on Son and his performance in general…

