Following Spurs’ heartbreak in yesterday’s Champions League final, this fan showed he was a class act by embracing ‘You’ll never walk alone’ chants from Liverpool fans.

After Liverpool’s magnificent Champions League triumph against Tottenham last night, this amazing moment was captured on camera, one Tottenham fan danced to and encouraged Liverpool fans to continue chanting the famous ‘You’ll never walk alone’ song.

The Tottenham fan was on the opposite platform to the Liverpool fans at one of Madrid’s metro stations.

Check out the brilliant moment that was captured by Guardian Sport writer Sachin Nakrani:

Tottenham were very good tonight and their fans were sound out here in Madrid, as this fella at the metro stop by the ground proves: pic.twitter.com/hfPmQj0VgH — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 2, 2019

Football really is the most beautiful game in the world, look how many people it has brought together.