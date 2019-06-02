Menu

Video: Liverpool return from Madrid to parade Champions League trophy, fans flood the streets to celebrate

Liverpool FC
Posted by

There are some amazing scenes in Liverpool right now as the Reds return home to their city with their sixth Champions League trophy that was won last night.

The Reds only returned home from Madrid this afternoon and the players and staff headed straight out onto the streets of Liverpool to parade their Champions League trophy in style.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Tottenham 2-0 last night at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to lift their first trophy in seven years.

Check out the unbelievable scenes at the parade below:

Take a look at Liverpool’s players singing the ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ chant which has become synonymous with the Reds recently:

Liverpool’s Mayor also revealed that a whopping 250,000 people are in attendance at the parade:

After facing some struggles in the last decade, the Reds are well and truly back at the top of their game, fans will be hoping that the trophies start flowing for Klopp’s side now – with this team anything is possible.

