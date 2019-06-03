20-year-old La Liga starlet paired with Liverpool has €63m release clause

Rumoured Liverpool target and Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze could potentially set the Reds back €63m due to his release clause.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a productive season just gone, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: ‘Incredible role model’ – Steven Gerrard hails Liverpool star, praises his influence on Reds

Having worked his way through the youth set-up at Villarreal, he is seemingly now ready to make his mark at senior level, and holds a useful trait of being versatile with an ability to play on either wing or more centrally in an attacking role.

As noted by the Metro, he has previously been linked with a move to Anfield to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options, as it could be argued that he could add crucial quality and depth behind his preferred attackers to help Liverpool continue to compete on multiple fronts.

However, it could cost them as Tuttomercatoweb report that the youngster has a €63m release clause in his current contract with the La Liga outfit, and unless they are willing to negotiate and lower their demands, it will surely cast doubt over whether or not a deal can be done.

Liverpool are in a great position heading into the summer transfer window as Klopp already has a great squad at his disposal which can compete for major honours, while winning the Champions League will only increase their appeal to potential targets.

In turn, the German tactician and his staff will be able to pick which players can improve them in a calm and calculated manner, and so it remains to be seen if Chukwueze passes that test.

If so, then it remains to be seen if the reigning European champions can agree a deal with Villarreal for the Nigerian international and add him as cover with a long-term plan in mind given his age.

It’s an area that they may well have to consider as although Divock Origi has proven his worth over the last month in particular with key goals, they will lose depth as Daniel Sturridge’s current deal expires at the end of the month.