Trophy-laden former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly keen on replacing Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in a potential job swap this summer.

The Italian tactician is available after leaving Juve after a successful five years in charge, with Sarri talked up as one of the leading contenders to replace him in Turin, according to the Telegraph and others.

According to the Daily Star, Allegri has also told those close to him that he’d be keen on the job at Stamford Bridge, in what makes sense as an exciting new challenge for him in his career.

The 51-year-old has been hugely successful in his native Italy, winning five Serie A titles with Juventus and one with AC Milan, alongside a number of other major honours.

It could then make sense for Allegri to try a new challenge abroad next, with Chelsea always likely to be a tempting job for most ambitious coaches.

Blues fans would surely be happy to see such a proven name come in for Sarri, who did not convince in his first season in west London despite finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Europa League.