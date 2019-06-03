Arsenal stalwart offered to Euro giants, decline chance to snap him up

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny was reportedly offered to Inter, but the Italian outfit have rejected the chance to sign the Frenchman.

Koscielny has established himself as a key figure and a hero with the Gunners faithful, making over 350 appearances for the club and winning two FA Cups.

However, as he prepares to turn 34 later this year, question marks are seemingly being raised over his future at the Emirates, with an exit being touted.

As noted by Goal Italy, it’s claimed that the defensive stalwart was offered to Inter, who have rejected the proposal as they are set to secure the signing of Diego Godin this summer on a free transfer.

It has previously been suggested that Koscielny will leave Arsenal at the end of his current contract which expires in 2020, as noted by The Sun, and so it remains to be seen if he is able to see that out or leaves before then.

Based on the report above, it seems Arsenal aren’t against the idea of offloading him earlier than expected, particularly given that their absence from the Champions League for a third consecutive season which surely mean that the purse strings will continue to be tightened.

As for Inter, as they now plan for life under Antonio Conte, they will arguably have bigger ambitions in terms of strengthening his squad, especially with Champions League football to consider as well as the expectation that he will close the gap on Juventus who have been the dominant force in Italy for the last eight years.

With Koscielny coming to the end of his career, it doesn’t seem to make a great deal of sense for them, and so time will tell if he appeals to another club where he can start a fresh challenge if Arsenal are indeed keen to move him on.