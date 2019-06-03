Arsenal could reportedly be facing a fight to keep exciting young winger Xavier Amaechi after a snub from manager Unai Emery in last week’s Europa League final.

The 18-year-old is a highly-rated talent at the Emirates Stadium, but football.london report that Emery’s decision not to name him on the bench – and instead place a third goalkeeper in his squad in Baku – did not go down well.

This follows football.london also linking Amaechi with Bayern Munich earlier this season, with young English players increasingly moving abroad and particularly to the Bundesliga to get the first-team football that doesn’t seem to be on offer in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if Amaechi will definitely end up leaving Arsenal for a club like Bayern, but this does sound like a worrying update on the youngster’s future.

With the Gunners currently unable to really compete with their rivals in the transfer market, they need to ensure they can rely on their academy and bring through young talent like this.

Amaechi seems a player worth keeping around and giving more playing time to in the near future, so fans won’t be too pleased to hear that Emery has got on the wrong side of him rather needlessly.