Mesut Ozil looks to have finished his Arsenal career with an insult aimed at manager Unai Emery during the Europa League final defeat to Chelsea last week.

The Gunners were thrashed 4-1 by their rivals in Baku, ensuring they ended the season trophyless and without Champions League football for next season.

Ozil had a bad game against the Blues, and according to Turkish source Fanatik, the German playmaker’s future now looks in real doubt as it’s also claimed he repeatedly told Emery ‘you are not a coach’ during the match.

Fanatik: #AFC have placed Özil on to-sell list and the last straw was the German telling Unai Emery repeatedly during the Europa League final against Chelsea ‘You are not a coach’https://t.co/Gwq6eAmw4W — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) June 3, 2019

The Spanish tactician has perhaps not had the most impressive first season in charge at the Emirates Stadium, but there’s certainly no excuse for a player to be disrespecting the head coach in this way.

It’s unsurprising that it now looks like the 30-year-old will be shown the door this summer, with Fanatik suggesting this row with Emery has sealed his fate.

This is hardly surprising, with Ozil involved in the starting XI less often throughout this season anyway – quite a change from the days he was virtually undroppable under Arsene Wenger.