Barcelona given chance to pocket £20m for misfit eyed by Premier League outfit

Barcelona could reportedly be given a chance of landing a £20m windfall from the sale of Andre Gomes as West Ham United have made an improved offer.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown this past season, but their shocking exit in the Champions League and the defeat in the Copa del Rey final were two major red marks against the campaign.

With that in mind, they will perhaps make changes to the squad to strengthen, which in turn will give coach Ernesto Valverde the quality and depth needed to compete on multiple fronts again.

In order to bring players in and balance the books though, the Spaniard may well have to oversee exits this summer too, and Sky Sports claim that West Ham have now increased their offer for Gomes to £20m.

That’s still short of Barcelona’s touted valuation of between £25m-£35m, but given Gomes spent last season on loan at Everton and seemingly doesn’t have a future at the Nou Camp, the La Liga champions will surely be well advised to listen to the latest bid and consider a deal.

With the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur and summer signing Frenkie de Jong vying for a place in the starting line-up already, the midfield is already well covered and there is significant competition for places.

In turn, it’s difficult to see how Gomes forces his way into Valverde’s plans with such fierce competition, and so an exit would seemingly be the ideal solution for all concerned.

Time will tell if that materialises, as if Barcelona aren’t willing to lower their demands and if this is the limit for West Ham, then alternative options may well have to be considered.