Sporting Lisbon midfield star Bruno Fernandes has hinted he’d enjoy playing for Liverpool after praising their style of play under Jurgen Klopp.

The 24-year-old has just had an outstanding season in Portuguese football, attracting rumoured interest from top clubs such as Manchester United and Manchester City in particular.

A recent report from A Bola suggested Man Utd might be favourites over City to snap Fernandes up for around £70million this summer, but the player himself has talked up his admiration for Liverpool.

The Reds are unquestionably one of the best teams on the planet at the moment after a superb season that saw them win the Champions League and finish just a point off Manchester City in the Premier League with their best ever total of 97 points.

One imagines most top players would now want a move to Anfield, and it seems their much-lauded style of play under Klopp has won them another fan in Fernandes, though it’s not clear if they’re actually one of the teams eyeing him up for a transfer this summer.

“City, without the ball, has the intensity of the eleven, can in a moment of pressure to put the [opposing] team in a corner, in block, and ends up stealing the ball,” he told Record.

“I like Liverpool a lot more, it’s a more direct, more offensive, maybe less organised, but more intense football, when you do not have the ball possession you are more intense.

“In Liverpool they are more individual players, especially in the midfield, usually playing three very aggressive players and recovering the ball, then they have three players at the front who are lethal, when they have the opportunity.”

Fernandes makes sense as a target for Man Utd due to their need to bring in an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, while City could also do with a long-term replacement for ageing stars like Fernandinho and David Silva, with Fernandes looking capable of filling in in either position or simply coming in as an upgrade on Ilkay Gundogan.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will probably be happy with their midfield options as they’ll hope to see more from Naby Keita in his second season, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be available again after missing much of this campaign through injury.