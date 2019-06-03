Chelsea eyeing raid on Premier League side for possible Sarri successor

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Watford boss Javi Gracia if Maurizio Sarri leaves Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Italian tactician enjoyed a decent first season in England, leading the Blues to a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as winning the Europa League.

Given he arrived late last summer and had limited time to stamp his mark on the squad, coupled with the difficulties in trying to implement his preferred style of play, which earned plenty of criticism and scrutiny along the way, Sarri arguably did a great job in the circumstances.

However, as noted by ESPN, speculation refuses to go away over a potential exit from Chelsea this summer, and it’s suggested that Gracia could be an option to replace him if he does indeed move on.

The Spaniard also impressed this past season, leading Watford to an 11th place finish in the Premier League, collecting 50 points from their 38 games.

In addition, they also reached the FA Cup final, and coupled with the style of play that they have adopted under his stewardship, it’s easy to see why Chelsea would consider him an interesting option.

It’s noted by ESPN that Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is another potential candidate for the job, with Sarri being linked with taking charge at Juventus as Massimiliano Allegri prepares to step down this summer.

In turn, it promises to be an intriguing few weeks, with Chelsea needing to bring in a top coach if they wish to build on their progress this past season and continue to compete for major trophies.

Further, anyone coming in to replace Sarri will have to deal with their transfer ban, and so that could be a factor in the decision-making process for the Blues in trying to get the right man for the job in someone who can get the best out of the current squad.