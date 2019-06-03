Cristiano Ronaldo calls on €50m+ rated Real Madrid star to join him at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants former Real Madrid teammate James Rodriguez to join him at Juventus this summer.

The Portuguese superstar enjoyed a successful first season in Italy this past year, winning the Serie A title at the first time of asking.

However, there was disappointment in the Champions League and Coppa Italia, and coupled with the exit of boss Massimiliano Allegri this summer, changes are expected from the Turin giants.

According to Calciomercato, via Bild, it’s been claimed that Ronaldo wants Rodriguez to move to Juventus this summer, bolstering the Bianconeri’s attacking options with his creativity and technical quality in the final third.

The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich where he has bagged 15 goals and 20 assists in 67 appearances.

However, with that deal coming to an end, Madrid will have a decision to make on his future as he’ll either try to force his way into Zinedine Zidane’s plans moving forward or search for another move away from the Bernabeu.

Calciomercato have also suggested, via AS, that the Spanish giants will demand no less than €50m for the Colombian international, and so he certainly won’t be cheap.

Meanwhile, Juventus do have several options in attack already, with the likes of Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernadeschi, Douglas Costa and others vying for places in the starting line-up.

Much will surely depend on who is appointed coach though, as any incoming transfers will need to fit his plans and ideas moving forward rather than what Ronaldo would like to see at the club over the course of the summer transfer window.