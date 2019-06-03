BID made: £75million offer launched for world class Manchester United transfer target

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been the subject of an official £75million transfer bid from one of his many admirers this summer.

Manchester United and Barcelona have perhaps been the most strongly linked with the Netherlands international in recent times, following his superb season for Ajax.

However, the Daily Mirror report that it’s Juventus who have now made their move in the form of a £75m offer for De Ligt, though it’s unclear if he’d welcome a move to Serie A.

The report goes on to suggest a switch to either the Premier League or La Liga would be the preference for the 19-year-old as he ponders the next step in his career.

The Telegraph have recently reported that United still have hope of signing De Ligt as they’ve tempted him with their offer to build the team around him.

However, the Dutch starlet is seemingly in no hurry to make a decision and will inform Old Trafford of his choice after the next round of international matches.

If De Ligt does choose United it would be a huge boost for them in their bid to close a big gap that opened up between themselves and Man City and Liverpool in 2018/19.