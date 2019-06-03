Arsenal have reportedly expressed interest in sealing the transfer of Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri this summer.

The Morocco international has caught the eye in La Liga with 11 goals in all competitions this season, looking a terrific prospect at the age of just 21.

According to Assahifa Al Ousbouia, Arsenal have offered En-Nesyri a contract after expressing an official interest in bringing the young forward to the Emirates Stadium.

The report also states that he’s being targeted by Borussia Dortmund and Schalke this summer, but it could be crucial for Arsenal to win this transfer battle.

En-Nesyri would reportedly cost only €10million, according to Assahifa Al Ousbouia, which is probably the kind of market the Gunners have to be competing in right now.

And with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turning 30 this month, there seems little doubt the north London giants could soon do with a long-term replacement for the Gabon international up front.

En-Nesyri looks a player capable of doing great things in the game, so it will be interesting to see how this transfer saga develops.