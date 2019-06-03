Meeting today: Manchester United transfer target set for crucial talks in bid to escape current club

Manchester United will no doubt be keeping an eye on events in Ligue 1 today as Monaco youngster Hannibal Mejbri and his family take another step towards trying to leave his current club.

According to RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi on Twitter, Mejbri has a big contract offer from Man Utd, which follows on from a previous report by RMC that the Red Devils had held talks with the highly-rated 16-year-old.

The #Mejbri saga continues.

The Mejbri family and #Monaco will meet the LFP today for a new hearing and a potential conciliation agreement with the player desiring to break his contract. Mejbri has a huge contract offer from @ManUtd who want to sign him! — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 3, 2019

There could be a crucial development today as Mejbri and his family meet for a hearing today to see if his contract with Monaco can be cancelled.

This seems like a potentially messy saga, but United will surely be hoping they can eventually end up landing this exciting talent emerging in French football.

Mejbri has shown plenty of potential at youth level and seems like a player who could really develop at Old Trafford.

MUFC have a proud history of developing youngsters and giving them chances in the first-team, so make sense as a good move for Mejbri as he looks to further his career.